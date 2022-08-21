Ahead of the NASCAR Brickyard Primary, Daniel Suarez teamed up with B.R.A.K.E.S. Teen Pro-Active Driving School and Freeway Insurance on a video series to promote safe teenage driving. Suarez will be driving through the course and providing insight on how to curb the more than 2700 teen deaths from car crashes in 2020 alone.
Recently, we had a chance to sit down with Daniel Suarez and talk more about his work with B.R.A.K.E.S. , his entry into the NASCAR playoffs, and more.
- How did you get involved with the BRAKES program?
- This is one of many projects started by Freeway Insurance. Freeway began a program this summer to stop all street racing and was looking to make a difference in the lives of drivers. I think it was a natural progression to see the work Doug Herbert is doing with B.R.A.K.E.S and want to be part of it.
- What is the most important fact people should take away after watching your videos?
- I think it is to arm yourself with the knowledge and skills, so you don’t panic no matter what happens when you are driving a car. That’s especially true for teen drivers who are just starting out. This program teaches them what to do so when something does happen, they are prepared and won’t panic.
- What kind of driver were you as a teenager?
- I learned to drive very early in Mexico. I think I was pretty good.
- Did you learn anything by working with BRAKES that will help you as a competitor and everyday commuter?
- Just the thought process of knowing the right thing to do and having the confidence to do it. That happens before you get in a race car or passenger car. If you put in the work ahead of time, educate yourself then you are ready when something unexpected happens.
- Do you feel that you have become more recognizable since your win earlier this season?
- Yes, I see more No. 99 shirts and hats at the racetrack. That’s a good feeling I hope we keep seeing more and more and I think we will.
- How has working with Pitbull changed your career?
- I admire Pitbull. He came from humble beginnings and now he dedicates his life to making everything better for everyone.
- Do you think that your recent successes will bring more Hispanic fans into NASCAR?
- I do. I want to show them that they are welcome at NASCAR races. There is a place for them. When I won at Sonoma, we had a bunch of people from Daniel’s Amigos as guests and they had such a good time. It’s going to take a while, but I think we are making progress. Once you get someone to the track and they see the speeds, hear the sounds, see the whole thing they are hooked for the rest of their lives.
- What has been your favorite thing about working with Freeway Insurance?
- Freeway does a great job of helping people out with their insurance needs. They make the process simple and affordable, and they like to have some fun along the way. They are great friends of mine and a company who really supports racing.