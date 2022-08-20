Ford Performance NASCAR: Watkins Glen Cup Qualifying

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS
3rd - Michael McDowell
7th - Chris Buescher
8th - Austin Cindric
14th - Chase Briscoe
15th - Brad Keselowski
17th - Joey Hand
19th - Todd Gilliland
20th - Joey Logano
24th - Kevin Harvick
26th - Ryan Blaney
29th - Cole Custer
30th - Harrison Burton
34th - Loris Hezemans
35th - Aric Almirola
37th - Kyle Tilley
39th - Cody Ware
MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang | QUALIFIED 3rd
“You always feel like you could get a little bit more. Pushing really hard and you make mistakes here and there kind of hanging it out. I got into the bus stop pretty good but didn’t get over that second curb real well and kind of got wide a little bit. I think we had a shot at the pole, just came up a little short. But I am really proud of everyone at Front Row. Road courses have been our strength this year and so we knew coming here this was a good chance for us to run up front and try to steal a win and get in the playoffs. Success today, qualifying well, good starting spot for tomorrow and good pit selection. All those things are good but when you are that close you want to get a pole.”
Ford Performance PR