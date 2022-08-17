Nascar and Indycar on USA Network This Weekend

The penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season will be held this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network at Watkins Glen International, while the NTT INDYCAR SERIES visits World Wide Technology Raceway this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock featuring a tightly-contested points standings with only three races remaining. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also race at Watkins Glen this Saturday on USA Network, which is presenting all three major races this weekend. NBC Sports digital platforms will live stream all television coverage.

Date Race Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series at The Glen 200 USA Network 3 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., Aug. 21 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen USA Network 3 p.m.

Kevin Harvick has won two straight Cup Series races following his victory at Richmond Raceway last weekend. Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., and Bubba Wallace lead the list of drivers still looking for a win to try and secure a spot in the playoffs. Blaney currently leads Truex Jr. by 26 points in the final playoff position. 2007 Formula One World champion Kimi Raikkonen will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday.

NBC Sports’ signature fan-favorite “Radio Style” broadcast returns this weekend at Watkins Glen, with announcers positioned from vantage points around the track at the following positions:

Main Broadcast Booth: Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte and lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen

“The Esses”: Veteran MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcer Mike Bagley

“Inner Loop” and “The Carousel”: Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Turn 6: 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton

Last weekend’s Cup Series race from Richmond Raceway averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.432 million viewers on USA Network, up 34% from last year’s Richmond race on NBCSN and up 11% vs. the 2021 NBCSN Cup Series average. Richmond marked NBC Sports’ sixth consecutive Cup Series race and fifth consecutive USA Network Cup Series race with year-over-year viewership gains.

With only three races remaining in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix winner Scott Dixon trails standings leader Will Power by six points, and only 33 points separate Power from fifth-place points sitter and 2021 season champion Alex Palou. Dixon, who ranks second all-time with 53 series wins, is aiming to capture a record-tying seventh INDYCAR championship with A.J. Foyt following his victory in Nashville on Aug. 7.

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Will Power 450 Scott Dixon 444 Marcus Ericsson 438 Josef Newgarden 428 Alex Palou 417

NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend also includes MotoGP and Monster Jam.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES GO BOWLING AT THE GLEN & XFINITY SERIES AT THE GLEN 200

Watkins Glen International in New York hosts the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. An hour-long edition of Countdown to Green begins pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network with NASCAR America post-race immediately following the checkered flag at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season continues with the Glen 200 Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Complete programming details can be found below.

Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters in their customary race day roles throughout the weekend.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and auto racing icon Kyle Petty will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with Snider from the Peacock Pit Box on Saturday and Sunday. Petty earned a victory at “The Glen” in 1992.

Sunday’s pre-race coverage will feature a piece on Michael McDowell’s crew team member Brett Sanchelli.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane airs each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series at The Glen 200 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 5:30 p.m. Sun., Aug. 21 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 5:30 p.m.

INDYCAR: BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., is presented this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Race coverage will immediately follow NASCAR America Xfinity Series post-race coverage on USA Network.

Live coverage of qualifying, practice, and the Indy Lights race from the oval circuit on Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road.

Josef Newgarden, currently fourth in the points standings, took home the checkered flag at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2021.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 19 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Practice Peacock 1 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Qualifying Peacock 4:15 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – Practice 2 Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 20 Indy Lights Peacock 4:15 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 USA Network, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 6 p.m.

MOTOGP: AUSTRIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX

The 2022 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on CNBC. Fabio Quartararo (180 pts) currently leads the premier class points standings ahead of Aleix Espargaro (158 pts), while Francesco Bagnaia (131 pts) has jumped back into championship contention following back-to-back wins. The Spielberg track has also added two additional turns that will be used in a race for the first time this weekend.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.

MONSTER JAM

NBC Sports continues its presentation of the 2022 Monster Jam season this Saturday from Salt Lake City, Utah, at noon ET on CNBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Former NASCAR crew chief Michael “Fatback” McSwain joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming this Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

