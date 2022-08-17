Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen International

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
- AJ Allmendinger earned his first-ever NCS win at Watkins Glen International
- He has recorded three top five finishes, has an average finish of 9.9 and has led 58 laps at Watkins Glen in the NCS
- In 2022, Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes and has led five laps
“Watkins Glen will always be a special place for me. The crowd is always amazing and the memories from my first Cup win will last forever. Ever since they repaved the track, it’s been a challenge for me, but with the NextGen car in the Cup Series, it may be completely different. Hopefully we will have two really great finishes for the weekend."
- AJ Allmendinger on Watkins Glen International