Gilliland Hopes Indy Performance Carries Over to Watkins Glen

Todd Gilliland comes into Watkins Glen with nothing but great finishes. In NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, Gilliland finished second. Once he graduated to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Gilliland finished fourth. Now, Gilliland comes back to the track in the NASCAR Cup Series and with confidence.



His last race on a road course, Gilliland finished fourth on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It’s his best finish to date and now he’s ready repeat his success this weekend.



“Each time we go to the track I make it my goal to learn as much as I possibly can and improve from each session,” says Gilliland. “There is such a difference between any other series and the Cup Series, that it truly is a one-of-a-kind feeling. The big thing this season for myself is being patient and understanding that there is going to be a learning curve at every track we visit.”



“The team and I were elated to get a top-five on the Indy Road Course, and that really gave us a lot of confidence in our process. For myself it felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders and showed that we can run well like we deserve. I’m really looking forward to the race this weekend in Watkins Glen and hope we can get another great finish.



Gilliland and MDS Trucking team will race this Sunday at Watkins Glen at 3:00 pm. ET on the USA network.



FRM PR