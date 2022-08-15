CHEVROLET NCS AT RICHMOND: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA CAMARO ZL1

12th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

14th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

16th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 HUK PERFORMANCE FISHING CAMARO ZL1

17th TY DILLON, NO. 42 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

18th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 MOOSE FRATERNITY CAMARO ZL1

19th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1

20th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Christopher Bell (Toyota)

3rd Chris Buescher (Ford)

4th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

5th Chase Elliott (Chevy)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next Sunday, August 21, at Watkins Glen International with the Go Bowling at the Glen at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on USA Network, the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 35th

"We were just in the wrong spot and got caught in someone else’s mess. We made contact and killed the right front. We struggled all day with our FOCUSfactor Chevy, just couldn’t find the balance we needed to run up front. Not our day. We’ll load up and get ready for Watkins Glen next weekend."

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA CAMARO ZL1 - Finished 5th

"The track was very similar there early and late, if anything, I feel like it got a little faster. It wasn't a huge deal, just needed to be a little more forward there to have a shot. It was really odd, I didn't think it was driving any better, but in comparison to people around us, we were going forward. So, just normal Richmond. Just more confusing I feel like. I have been here and had cars like that where you are not driving good, but you are moving forward. Then you will have days where you feel like your car is driving good and you are not going anywhere or vice versa. This place is really strange and the track had gained a lot of grip there at the end too. There were obviously a lot of different strategies going on, and it was nice to get a top five out of a tough day yesterday."

WHERE DO YOU FEEL THIS TEAM IS AS WE RUMBLE TOWARD THE PLAYOFFS?

"Yeah, obviously we want to be better and Michigan was a big time struggle for us. This weekend was too all the way up until the last few runs. We will go to work and try to finish these last two weeks strong and get ready for Darlington."

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 HUK PERFORMANCE FISHING CAMARO ZL1 - Finished 16th

"I had fun at Richmond Raceway today and everyone on the No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet team did a great job. We started off the race loose. We came to pit road during the stage break and my crew chief, Justin Alexander, made a good call to get my car tightened up during the second stage. On lap 243 we caught a lucky break by catching a caution, saving us a lap. We struggled most of the day with the handling of our Chevrolet, but towards the end of the race we hit on a setup that really worked well with the track. We were posting solid lap times in Stage 3, even on old tires. I wish we could’ve had that at the beginning of the race. We would’ve been jamming. All-in-all, we’ll take this 16th-place finish and head to Watkins Glen International."

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 16 CHEVY ACCESSORIES CAMARO ZL1 - Finished 24th

"We battled all day with our Chevy Accessories Camaro. We could never just get it fine-tuned. The guys worked really hard, and we had great pit stops. We just kind of missed it overall, but I'm still proud of the effort. We will keep working hard and try to be better next time."

TEAM CHEVY RACE QUICK NOTES

Stage One:

After starting in second place, Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1, took the lead and never looked back to lead all 70 laps en route to winning the Stage.

Team Chevy Stage One: Top-10

1st Ross Chastain, No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1

3rd Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrickcars.com Camaro ZL1

5th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

8th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

Stage Two:

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrickcars.com Camaro, finished second in Stage Two while Chastain, Stage One winner, faded on the long green run and finished 12th.

Team Chevy Stage Two: Top-10

2nd Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrickcars.com Camaro ZL1

8th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Camaro ZL1

Final Stage / Post-Race Notes:

Chase Elliott (5th) led Chevrolet to the only top-10 finish of the day at Richmond Raceway.

With 24 NASCAR Cup Series races in the books, Chevrolet continues to lead in lead the series in wins (13), top-fives (55), top-10s (103), and stage wins (21).

GM PR