Transcripts: Christopher Bell Frontstretch Interview - Richmond Raceway

Q. He had about 12 lap newer tires on that run than Kevin Harvick and it came down to maybe just needing a corner more, Christopher Bell, to get the win. What more did you need on that run to beat Kevin?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, I don't know, I got held up a little bit there on the front side, and I guess when you're splitting hairs like that, that probably cost me the race.

That's two races in a row here at Richmond. At the beginning of the year we kind of had that same strategy and barely missed fifth coming to the line, and today it was the win.

Really, really proud of Adam Stevens, this entire 20 group. The Rheem Camry didn't feel very good at the beginning and we had our fair share of troubles, and pit crew really came through at the end there with some blazing stops and allowed us to get in front of the 11 who was on the same strategy as us and get up there and contend.

Q. You spun out, you had a pit road penalty, and then I saw you taking a look at the right front of the race car. What were you looking at there?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, I fenced it early on whenever I was running really high, so I was just looking at that. Definitely an eventful day. Richmond has been a place that's been so good to me. Very thankful for the opportunity to be at Joe Gibbs Racing, racing for the win like that. Hopefully we can carry this momentum forward.

NASCAR PR