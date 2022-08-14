Transcripts: Kevin Harvick Frontstretch Interview - Richmond Raceway

Q. Rodney Childers wasn't kidding last week when he told me, I feel better about our shot at Richmond than I do at Michigan. Last week he celebrated with his daughter Piper. Today he gets to celebrate with his crew here in front of the Richmond fans at the start-finish line. Kevin Harvick in Victory Lane for the second week in a row. In all honesty, did you see back-to-back wins coming from this 4 team? I know you said last week if you doubt us you don't know us, but did you see back-to-back wins before the regular season ended?

KEVIN HARVICK: You know, I didn't know. It's like I said last week, the cars have been running good week in and week out, and you see that we have a lot better understanding of what's going on with how we adjusted on the car after the first run and were able to get our car handling a lot better.

I think as it got dark, the racetrack really came to our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang. Just got to thank Mobil, Busch Light, GearWrench, Hunt Brothers, Rheem, Ford, Xfinity, Morton Buildings, E-Z-Go, everybody who helps Stewart Haas on this 4 car.

Q. It's maybe a good thing it wasn't 4:01. Did you see Christopher Bell coming, and were you getting a little bit worried there?

KEVIN HARVICK: Well, I knew he was coming, but I forgot to shift down the front straightaway the last time. I was not paying attention and he got closer than he should have. I made a mistake there a couple laps doing the same thing. I wasn't shifting on the back and I was shifting in the front. There was a lot going on, and made a couple mistakes, let him get too close.

Q. With this level of momentum for you and the 4 team, how dangerous can this team be in the playoffs?

KEVIN HARVICK: We're just going to keep doing the things that we're doing. I think we just have to keep an open mind about things and keep progressing and keep understanding the car, understanding what we could have done better today, understanding what we could have done better in qualifying yesterday and do the same thing over and over. I want to say hi to Piper and Keelan, Delana and everybody at home.

NASCAR PR