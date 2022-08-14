Ford Performance NASCAR: Three Mustangs Qualify Top-10 at Richmond

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS
7th - Cole Custer
8th - Brad Keselowski
10th - Ryan Blaney
15th - Chase Briscoe
16th - Todd Gilliland
17th - Joey Logano
18th - Chris Buescher
28th - Cody Ware
30th - Harrison Burton
32nd - Aric Almirola
33rd - Austin Cindric
34th - Michael McDowell
35th - JJ Yeley
36th - BJ McLeod
COLE CUSTER, No. 41 Jacob Construction Ford Mustang -- Qualified 7th
“It was nice to get a solid run. We were a little too tight in qualifying but I think that we had pretty good long-run speed in practice. I am looking forward to the race. We have a solid Mustang, so we just have to keep the track position. That is so big in these cars now. We have to stay up front and have some good pit stops and execute the race with no mistakes. This year has been interesting with things not going right. I think tomorrow is the day we can turn it all around.”
Ford Performance PR