Petty GMS Race Preview: Richmond Raceway II

- Dillon at Richmond Raceway: Ty Dillon heads to Richmond Raceway for his ninth career NASCAR Cup Series start at the 0.75-mile short track. In eight previous Cup starts, Dillon has completed 99.4% of the total laps ran. Back in April for the first Richmond race of the year, Ty finished in 24th position.

Additionally, Dillon has made 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes and leading 19 laps. His best NXS result was a second place effort in the 2016 spring race, where he won a $100,000 bonus from the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program.

- Allegiant - Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway. From America's favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle.

- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

- Michigan Momentum: Dillon enters the 24th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season hungry for some solid runs like last weekend's race at Michigan International Speedway. For the majority of the race, the driver of the No. 42 Chevy raced up inside the top-15 after starting back in 25th, ultimately coming home with a 14th-place result - his best finish since the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte back in May.

- From the Drivers Seat: What about returning to Richmond Raceway for the second time this season excites you?

"Richmond is a place I always look forward to coming to. I've got a lot of confidence there, have ran a lot of races, and have had some really good finishes. Earlier this year was one of our better races, our strategy didn't really play out to our liking, but we had a pretty strong No. 42 Chevrolet. I'm excited to go back to this race track for the second time and build off of what we learned in our first race. After having a top-15 in Michigan, we've got some good momentum, so hopefully we can keep it rolling this weekend.”