Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1 The Federated Auto Parts 400 will mark Noah Gragson’s first start at Richmond in the NCS

Gragson has an average finish of 27.2 in 2022 in the NCS season across nine starts, seven of which have been with Kaulig Racing

He has earned two top-20 finishes in 2022 in the NCS “Richmond is a really fun racetrack, and I'm looking forward to trying to learn more in this new car each week. We had so much speed last weekend in Michigan, so everyone on this No. 16 team is super optimistic going into the weekend. It will be a challenge, since this is the first racetrack that I will really have to use the brake pedal on in the Cup series and my first short track. Having a win at Richmond in the Xfinity series also brings some confidence. That, plus the speed we have shown lately, makes me really eager for the weekend." - Noah Gragson on Richmond Raceway