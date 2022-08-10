Noah Gragson Joins Petty GMS to Drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Starting in 2023

Petty GMS announced today that Noah Gragson will join the organization beginning in 2023 to pilot the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“To be able to finally announce my plans for next season and officially say I will be competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Gragson. “This is what we all dream of when we start racing at a young age, to be able to compete at the top level with the best in the world. I’m excited to join Petty GMS and drive a car that has so much history in our sport, the No. 42.”

Gragson is currently competing full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he sits fourth in the 2022 Point Standings with five races remaining in the regular season. With three wins this season, Gragson is locked in to the 2022 Xfinity Series Playoffs where he will battle 12 drivers for the coveted Xfinity Series Championship.

“Noah (Gragson) has shown tremendous talent throughout his career,” said Petty GMS Owner Maury Gallagher. “I’ve watched Noah from a young age competing on the West Coast to now competing at NASCAR’s top level and he’s shown the commitment, desire and ability to win at every level. As we move in to our second year of competition in the Cup Series, Noah is a great fit for our organization and I think with Erik (Jones) and his experience, the two will prove to be contenders each week.”

At just 24 years of age, Gragson has compiled 179 starts in NASCAR’s top three levels of NASCAR competition. With a limited schedule in the Cup Series, Gragson has nine starts with his best finish to date being an 18th-place finish at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022. In the Xfinity Series, Gragson currently has 123 starts with eight wins, 52 top-five finishes and 85 top-10 finishes. With two full years of competition in the Truck Series, Gragson has two wins, 12 top-five finishes and 30 top-10 finishes.

“We’re excited to have Noah join the Petty GMS family and climb in the No. 42 next season,” said Petty GMS Chairman Richard Petty. “Noah’s proven he can win in the Truck and Xfinity Series and compete for championships, and we know he will bring that same fire with him to Petty GMS next season.”

Gragson will make his debut with Petty GMS for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Petty GMS PR