Chris Buescher | Richmond II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday afternoon, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Buescher at Richmond Raceway

start at Richmond on Sunday where he has a 25.3 average finish. He finished 15 this spring, his career-best at the ¾-mile track. He also made five NXS starts for Jack Roush from 2011-15, earning three top-10s with a best finish of seventh (2014).

Buescher’s best qualifying effort came back in the 2019 spring race, lining up seventh.

Scott Graves at Richmond Raceway

Cup race Sunday afternoon. In 12 prior starts he has a best finish of fifth, which came with Ryan Newman in the 2019 fall race. Prior to that he also finished ninth with Newman in the spring, and most recently ran 15 th with Buescher this spring.

with Buescher this spring. Graves’ top qualifying effort of 11th came with Daniel Suarez back in the 2017 spring event as he has a 21st average starting position overall.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Richmond:

“Brad’s been a huge help for me at certain race tracks with Richmond being one of the bigger ones. It hasn’t historically been my place but it went pretty decent last time there, much better than in the past. It says something that we have speed at different types of race tracks, and been in the top-10, just have to put the pieces together and get the end result.”

Last Time Out

Buescher put his LeBron James Family Foundation Mustang to the front early in Sunday’s race from Michigan, earning a fifth-place result in stage one before going on to finish 16th.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 12th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Loctite, Ansell, Berkshire Corporation, Dupont and Seco Tools on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

RFK PR