Brad Keselowski | Richmond II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday afternoon, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Keselowski at Richmond Raceway

Keselowski, a two-time winner at Richmond, makes his 26 th Cup start at the 3/4-mile track this weekend. He is one of the more recent winners in Virginia, having led 192 laps in the 2020 fall race after starting ninth. He finished 13 th there this spring.

His 12.3 average finish stands as one of his best on the circuit as he has finished 14 th or better in 13-straight races. In those 13 races he has an average finish of 8.0.

Matt McCall at Richmond Raceway

McCall will call his 14 th Cup race from Richmond this weekend, a track where he has three top-10s and a 14.8 average finish.

Cup race from Richmond this weekend, a track where he has three top-10s and a 14.8 average finish. Jamie McMurray finished fourth back in 2015 – McCall’s first-ever Cup race at Richmond – which stands as McCall’s best career finish to date. He and Kurt Busch finished 13th or better in three of the last five events there.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Richmond:

“We had a decent run at Richmond in the spring and just missed out on a top-10. Our short-track program has definitely come a long way in a short time, and I think our results have shown that. For me Richmond has historically been a really good track so I’m looking to repeat some of that same success and put our Roush Performance Ford in a great position Sunday afternoon.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski earned a fifth-place finish in stage two of Sunday’s race from Michigan and went on to finish 15th in the Castrol Ford.

On the Car

Keselowski will carry the Roush Performance banner this weekend and run a scheme that highlights ROUSH Parts. The hood design on the No. 6 is meant to emulate a see-through design that creates an illusion of a ROUSH supercharger on the car.

