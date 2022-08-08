Post-Race Report | Michigan International Speedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 21st
Stage 1 Finish: 23rd
Stage 2 Finish: 21st
Finish: 17th
|
"We found some speed in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro. We just fought tight for most of the day. We got behind on a pit stop, but we had really good strategy that worked out for us after we avoided wrecks throughout the race to make it to the end."
- Justin Haley
|
Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1
Start: 12th
Stage 1 Finish: 12th
Stage 2 Finish: 28th
Finish: 30th
"We had a really strong run going all day and ran within the top five there for a lot of the race. During that restart there I was trying to get up and just got super tight, and I hit the wall. It’s unfortunate, because we had so much speed. This is the best I've ever run in the Cup series. I’m disappointed in myself. We're all here to learn and try to be there at the end. I just got a little too greedy there and made a costly mistake to end our day. I plan on learning from it, and I really appreciate everybody's effort at Kaulig Racing to make our Chevy Accessories Camaro so fast."
- Noah Gragson
|
New Holland 250
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 2nd
Stage 1 Finish: 4th
Stage 2 Finish: 2nd
Finish: 7th
"Our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy had good speed to start out with, but we couldn't ever quite get the balance needed to stay upfront. Thankfully, Bruce (Schlicker) had good strategy for stage points, which we really needed. We are getting closer. We just need a bit more speed to battle for the win."
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 4th
Stage 1 Finish: 7th
Stage 2 Finish: 20th
Finish: 8th
“It felt like just a solid weekend for us. We struggled a little for some speed and some balance, but I think we took a step in the right direction. That made me feel good about it. I lost some spots on one of the restarts early in the race and tried to be on the other side of aggressiveness there at the end of stage two and put myself into a hole. Thankfully, the pit crew rebounded and was on fire, just like they have been all year. We ended up getting some of our track position back with a great stop on the green-flag cycle. I’m proud of everyone on the AG1 team. I’m looking forward to having balance in racecars like that so we can continue to build on this program.”
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet
Start: 12th
Stage 1 Finish: 9th
Stage 2 Finish: 4th
Finish: 10th
"It was a fair day in our No. 10 Chevy Accessories car. I was just a little bit too tight there the second to last run and gave up some time, but on the last run we got the car freed up and thought it ran much better. We made some gains, and that is a positive for us."
- Landon Cassill
Kaulig Racing PR