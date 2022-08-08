Monday, Aug 08

Post-Race Report | Michigan International Speedway

Monday, Aug 08
Post-Race Report | Michigan International Speedway NK Photography Photo

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 21st

Stage 1 Finish: 23rd

Stage 2 Finish: 21st

Finish: 17th

"We found some speed in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro. We just fought tight for most of the day. We got behind on a pit stop, but we had really good strategy that worked out for us after we avoided wrecks throughout the race to make it to the end."

 

- Justin Haley
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

Start: 12th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 28th

Finish: 30th

 

"We had a really strong run going all day and ran within the top five there for a lot of the race. During that restart there I was trying to get up and just got super tight, and I hit the wall. It’s unfortunate, because we had so much speed. This is the best I've ever run in the Cup series. I’m disappointed in myself. We're all here to learn and try to be there at the end. I just got a little too greedy there and made a costly mistake to end our day. I plan on learning from it, and I really appreciate everybody's effort at Kaulig Racing to make our Chevy Accessories Camaro so fast."

 

- Noah Gragson

New Holland 250
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 2nd

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 2nd

Finish: 7th

 

"Our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy had good speed to start out with, but we couldn't ever quite get the balance needed to stay upfront. Thankfully, Bruce (Schlicker) had good strategy for stage points, which we really needed. We are getting closer. We just need a bit more speed to battle for the win."

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 4th

Stage 1 Finish: 7th

Stage 2 Finish: 20th

Finish: 8th

 

“It felt like just a solid weekend for us. We struggled a little for some speed and some balance, but I think we took a step in the right direction. That made me feel good about it. I lost some spots on one of the restarts early in the race and tried to be on the other side of aggressiveness there at the end of stage two and put myself into a hole. Thankfully, the pit crew rebounded and was on fire, just like they have been all year. We ended up getting some of our track position back with a great stop on the green-flag cycle. I’m proud of everyone on the AG1 team. I’m looking forward to having balance in racecars like that so we can continue to build on this program.”

 

- Daniel Hemric
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Start: 12th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 4th

Finish: 10th

 

"It was a fair day in our No. 10 Chevy Accessories car. I was just a little bit too tight there the second to last run and gave up some time, but on the last run we got the car freed up and thought it ran much better. We made some gains, and that is a positive for us."

 

 

- Landon Cassill

Kaulig Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

