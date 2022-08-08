Harvick Wins at Michigan and Gives Ford Eight in a Row

“For sure there is a lot of extra attention when we come here from the executives in our company, having all the employees here so we’ve spent a lot of time with the teams this week leading up to this weekend to let them know how important it is and to ask our Ford teams to work together, whether it’s the drivers or the crew chiefs, but Doug Yates has also been working really hard in the engine shop. This is definitely a horsepower track and he brought a little extra this weekend and it definitely paid off,” commented Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance.