Burton Qualifies 27th at Michigan

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are set to start 27th in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.



Burton, driving the No. 21 Mustang carrying a special paint scheme honoring Ford and Lincoln’s 20-year Senior Master Technicians, turned a lap at 186.331 miles per hour on Saturday.



That speed represented an increase from practice earlier in the day when he was 29th fastest with a best lap at 184.914 mph. His best lap was the fourth of the 18 laps he ran.



Burton was ninth among drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps in the session. He averaged 183.432 mph on his first 10 laps on the track.



Sunday’s 200-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to start just after 3 p.m., with TV coverage on USA Network.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 45 and 120.

WBR PR