Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano and Cindric Qualify Top 5 for Michigan Cup Race

Ford Qualifying Results:

4th – Joey Logano

5th – Austin Cindric

14th – Michael McDowell

16th – Kevin Harvick

17th – Cole Custer

18th – Aric Almirola

19th – Chris Buescher

23rd – Chase Briscoe

24th – Ryan Blaney

27th – Harrison Burton

29th – JJ Yeley

33rd – Brad Keselowski

34th – Cody Ware

36th – BJ McLeod

37th – Todd Gilliland

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – “It was a solid qualifying session for the 2 car. I felt like we made some decent improvements from practice. I feel like qualifying trim at the same time isn’t exactly super representative as to how well you’re gonna race, but I’m definitely hoping and putting our eggs in the basket of trying to race well. I think today was a good surprise for us and hopefully we can put it together tomorrow and try to get a blue oval in victory lane here at Michigan.”

ANY BIG MOMENTS OUT THERE? “No big moments, just you’re going really fast here and when you hit bumps sometimes they’re really big. When you have small corrections sometimes they’re really sketchy, so that’s just the product of driving here.”







JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – “We made up some time from practice, which was good. We made some solid adjustments to get our balance better. I’m not sure how much better we made our car, but we made our balance better, which is good. We’ll think a lot overnight to make the car better for race trim, so I’d say a successful day from where we were in practice and getting better for qualifying and having a top-five effort is nice, so we’ll fight from there.”

