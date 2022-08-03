Kroger Health Drops into Michigan with SweetLeaf® Stevia to Bring Everyday Wellness to NASCAR Fans

During the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series weekend, Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. family of companies, teams up with JTG Daugherty Racing as their driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. races the No. 47 Kroger Health/SweetLeaf® Camaro ZL1 at Michigan International Speedway (MIS).

Additionally, Kroger Health will have major presence in the racetrack’s midway to share healthcare tips with thousands of NASCAR fans at Kroger Health’s booth. Kroger Health has what consumers need to enhance everyday wellness and embrace “food as medicine” by making better decisions about food that may result in healthier lives.

“Kroger Health is proud of our pharmacists, clinic providers, dietitians, and technicians who are driven to help people live healthier lives,” said Doug Cornelius, Director, Pharmacy Operations for Kroger Health. We are excited to work with Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and team to help NASCAR fans learn how nutritious food and when necessary, medicine, can lead to better health outcomes.”

NASCAR fans can learn more about Kroger Health services along with health and nutrition at their midway booth. The Kroger Health clinics, nutrition services and pharmacies offer care across the NASCAR nation seven days a week – in store and online at Kroger.com/health.

“Kroger Health offers a variety of services to help people lead healthier lives,” said Tad Geschickter, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner. “This is the most exciting and important sponsorship activation that we have undertaken in our 30 years of NASCAR racing. We look forward to not only making NASCAR fans aware of the Kroger Health programs, but also encouraging them to use them to 'live life at full speed!’”

Another important part of good health is proper hydration, especially for NASCAR drivers in the heat of the summer. Stenhouse Jr. enjoys flavoring his water with SweetLeaf® Water Drops®. SweetLeaf® Water Drops® are available at Kroger Health pharmacies for a limited time and deliver flavor to water (and other drinks) to encourage hydration. SweetLeaf® will also have presence on the sides and rear bumper of Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger Health/SweetLeaf® Camaro ZL1.

“I’m health conscious and enjoy working with Kroger Health and SweetLeaf®,” said Stenhouse Jr. “Kroger Health does a nice job of participating in our sport and offering valuable health and wellness information to our fans. It’s nice to have the addition of Kroger Health at Michigan and we’ve had SweetLeaf® onsite at racetracks many times. Now, you can get zero-sugar SweetLeaf® Water Drops at Kroger Health pharmacies, which is the latest natural product to be featured in the pharmacy isle. I’ve learned that SweetLeaf® has multiple flavors such as Peach Mango, Strawberry Kiwi and Mixed Berry and delivers no glycemic response for diabetic, keto and sugar-sensitive populations. It’s nice to see all of this come together to promote health and wellness and I’m looking forward to seeing our fans on Sunday at the Kroger Health booth.”

Stenhouse Jr. is appearing at the Kroger Health booth location in the midway on Sunday, August 7th beginning at 11:45 AM ET before racing the No. 47 Kroger Health/SweetLeaf® Camaro ZL1. Stenhouse Jr.’s best finish at Michigan International Speedway is eighth place, (6/18/2017) and he’s focused on adding to his two wins, 20 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes. Live coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday begins at 3 PM ET and is carried on the USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) and MRN Radio.

