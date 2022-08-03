Wednesday, Aug 03

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, August 7 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, six top-10 finishes and has led 25 laps
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

 

  • The FireKeepers Casino 400 will mark Noah Gragson’s first start at Michigan in the NCS
  • Gragson has an average finish of 26.9 in 2022 in the NCS season across eight starts, six of which have been with Kaulig Racing
  • He has earned two top-20 finishes in 2022 in the NCS

 

“We are continuing to learn and get better each race at Kaulig Racing. Michigan is a tough but fun track. It’s really wide and also really fast, so hopefully that gives us a chance to show the speed we have in the No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1."

 

- Noah Gragson on Michigan International Speedway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made one start at Michigan
  • He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course
  • Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

 

“Heading into the weekend at Michigan, I feel like we have some confidence on No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team. We have been making improvements each week, and I’m looking forward to this racetrack, a very different track that can have really high speeds."

 

- Justin Haley on Michigan International Speedway

New Holland 250

Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, August 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA

  • Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 12 top five and 31 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 334 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 264 laps            
  • Hemric: 53 laps
  • Cassill: 17 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

  • Cassill has made five starts at Michigan in the NXS
  • Landon Cassill has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season and has an average finish of 15.7
  • He has led 17 laps in the 2022 NXS season

 

"I am looking forward to heading to Michigan this weekend. We have had some great speed these past races but have not executed the best at times. Hoping to have a solid run at Michigan as we approach the playoffs.” 

 

 

- Landon Cassill on Michigan International Speedway
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.9 in 2022 and has led 53 laps in 2022

 

"We're excited to rebound at Michigan from last week. Our guys have worked hard at the shop all week to prepare the No. 11 AG1 Chevy, and I have been doing my part as well trying to get ready as the playoffs get closer. I am looking forward to maximizing the day and being a contender until the end."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Michigan International Speedway

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • Allmendinger earned a runner-up finish at last year's NXS race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 222 laps, recorded two wins, eight top five and 16 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.3, the best of any full-time NXS driver in 2022
  • Allmendinger has 16 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver in the 2022 season

 

"We’ve got some momentum heading to Michigan, a place where we won last year! Coming off a win at Indy has us really eager to execute again at Michigan, an extremely fast track. It can be a really challenging place and tough to pass on, which makes track position key."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Michigan International Speedway

Kaulig Racing PR

