Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Michigan International Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made one start at Michigan
- He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
- Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course
- Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season
“Heading into the weekend at Michigan, I feel like we have some confidence on No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team. We have been making improvements each week, and I’m looking forward to this racetrack, a very different track that can have really high speeds."
- Justin Haley on Michigan International Speedway