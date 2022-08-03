Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Michigan International Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Allmendinger earned a runner-up finish at last year's NXS race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 222 laps, recorded two wins, eight top five and 16 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.3, the best of any full-time NXS driver in 2022

Allmendinger has 16 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver in the 2022 season "We’ve got some momentum heading to Michigan, a place where we won last year! Coming off a win at Indy has us really eager to execute again at Michigan, an extremely fast track. It can be a really challenging place and tough to pass on, which makes track position key." - AJ Allmendinger on Michigan International Speedway