Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Michigan Race Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Michigan International Speedway (MIS) in Brooklyn is one of the fastest tracks on the NASCAR circuit.

Pole speeds on the two-mile, D-shaped oval climbed over 203 mph in 2018. While the current Next Gen cars won't turn speeds like that this weekend, the four- and sometimes five-wide racing at MIS should be spectacular in Sunday's 400-mile race.

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suárez knows there's two keys to crossing the finish line first at Michigan: Get there fast and get there safely.

That is the same strategy employed by Trackhouse Racing's newest partner, Dallas-based freight and logistics giant Worldwide Express. Suárez will introduce the blue-and-white Worldwide Express paint scheme for his No. 99 team in Michigan this weekend.

Trackhouse announced in April the global logistics provider will serve as the primary sponsor of Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and Suárez's No. 99 in several races over the next two seasons. Chastain has raced a Worldwide Express paint scheme in 2022 while Suárez carries the livery for the first time Sunday.

He arrives at MIS after finishing 28th on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Suárez raced in the top seven throughout the event and ran as high as third in overtime before damage forced him to pit lane on the final lap.

With just four races remaining before the NASCAR playoffs, Suárez and his Travis Mack-led crew would like to notch their second victory of the season Sunday and build momentum for the Sept. 4 playoff opener at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

USA Network will televise Sunday's race in Michigan at 3 p.m. EDT.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

