RFK Weekly Advance | Michigan

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and RFK Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 219 NCS starts at Michigan, RFK has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 102 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everybody Else

RFK’s 13 wins in the NCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the NCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for RFK at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. RFK drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that RFK has competed on in the NCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. RFK has recorded 56 top-fives, 102 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.5 at the two-mile oval.

RFK PR