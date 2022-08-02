Tuesday, Aug 02

Gilliland Back with Cornerstone Partner at Michigan

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Aug 02 21
Gilliland Back with Cornerstone Partner at Michigan

Todd Gilliland and anchor partner, First Phase, reunite this weekend at the Michigan International Speedway. The 400-mile event will be Gilliland’s first race in a NASCAR Cup Series car at the track, but it is a track he is confident he can perform due to past success. Gilliland has a top-five at the fast, wide two-mile oval in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

On the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Gilliland this weekend will be First Phase, a credit card by CURO Credit, LLC, the premier partner of Gilliland’s rookie campaign.

Gilliland is ready to get to Michigan and compete.

“It is such a fun track and I’m happy to have a shot here in the Cup Series,” said Gilliland. “We are strong at these momentum-based racetracks, and Michigan falls into that category. We had speed at California Speedway earlier this season. That is a track that may be as close to Michigan we race.”

“It’s great to have First Phase back on the car this weekend,” said Gilliland. “They have put in a lot of support for my rookie season, and we want to give them a good finish. We have been working hard to try and get the most speed in these cars. We just need to keep fighting and learning. It has been challenging, but I have enjoyed it, too.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 First Phase team will race on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

FRM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR-Indycar Crossover Weekend on NBC Delivers Significant Viewership Gains for All Series No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Michigan Race Advance »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.