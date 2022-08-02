Martin Transportation Systems Returns with McDowell at Michigan

Love’s Travel Stops partner, Martin Transportation Systems (MTS), will mark their return to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team and driver Michael McDowell this weekend at the Michigan International Speedway. McDowell, who has had a career year, is excited to keep the summer momentum rolling with a good finish.



With nine top-10 finishes, Michael and his MTS Ford Mustang team are ready to change the fortune of years past at Michigan and continue to build on their season. McDowell had his best run at the track last season, where he finished 20th, but with the recent performance and growth of his team, he is confident on improving on past performances.



“We have not had the best of luck at Michigan in the past, but we have always seemed to get better each time we visit the track,” said McDowell. “I would say this season has provided us with the best shot to finish well and win at this type of track. I am confident we will make the changes we need to have a good MTS/Love’s Travel Stops Ford come Sunday.”



McDowell comes to the track in the MTS colors. MTS is a family owned and operated transportation and logistics company with a fleet of over 1,100 trucks and employs over 2,500 drivers and support staff. MTS provides dedicated, just in time “JIT” services to its customers with a dedication to safety, customer service, and technology. The company is headquartered in Byron Center, Michigan and is a loyal Love’s Travel Stops customer.



I’m excited to have MTS returning to Michigan for the second year in a row,” commented McDowell. They are a longstanding partner of Love’s, similar to Love’s and their partnership with us at Front Row Motorsports. It’s always exciting to see these relationships come together on and off the track, and the success that entails. I’m excited to have them ride with us this weekend and put on a great show for them.”



McDowell and his MTS Ford Mustang will race at Michigan this Sunday at 3pm et, on USA.



FRM PR