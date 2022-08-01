Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway

|
Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
Start: 1st
Stage 1 Finish: 9th
Stage 2 Finish: 14th
Finish: 1st
|
"We have struggled this year, but we have worked hard to get better. This Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was really good. I knew (Alex) Bowman was really good on the long runs, so I tried to get as much of a gap on him as I could. I knew the way our car was set up in traffic that it was not very good, and we were having some brake issues as well. The guys recovered very well. I was just frustrated because I knew we gave up stage points there as well. At the end of the day, stage points don't mean a damn thing — We are kissing the bricks!"
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet
Start: 10th
Stage 1 Finish: 15th
Stage 2 Finish: 26th
Finish: 11th
"Kind of all-over-the-place day for me. I felt like I had a really fast StormX Chevy and could have executed better. After looking at it all, we will take 11th place, and we can move on to Michigan."
- Landon Cassill
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 16th
Stage 1 Finish: 11th
Stage 2 Finish: 23rd
Finish: 22nd
"We had to overcome a lot today as a team. We fought our way back from a pit road penalty and eventually made our way back up the field. I definitely did not execute on my end, but I am so proud of the effort from everyone at Kaulig Racing. The rebuild process begins, and we will continue to grow from it."
- Daniel Hemric
|
Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1
Start: 20th
Stage 1 Finish: 23rd
Stage 2 Finish: 24th
Finish: 7th
“We had a really long, hard-fought day in this No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1. It was hot from the start of the race, and my cool shirt was faulty, which made for an even hotter day. Knowing that you have a shot to win it at the end, you suck it up. The way turn one is here, when you are on the outside front row on one of those late race restarts, you are just going to get run into. I figured I was going to get shoved off the racetrack into (turn) one, but I tried to make the best of it, and I felt like we did. At the end of the day, we gave ourselves a shot to win two in-a-row, and that is pretty awesome.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 17th
Stage 1 Finish: 37th
Stage 2 Finish: 33rd
Finish: 19th
"Not the best day for us at Indy. We had some damage after an incident in turn one and ultimately couldn’t get the speed back in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy. Just too much damage to be able to compete for anything other than where we finished. We will move on to Michigan."
- Justin Haley
