CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes (FULL PACKAGE)

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

7th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO CAMARO ZL1

13th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / GO-GURT CAMARO ZL1

15th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

16th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

18th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES CAMARO ZL1

19th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

2nd Austin Cindric (Ford)

3rd Harrison Burton (Ford)

4th Todd Gilliland (Ford)

5th Bubba Wallace (Toyota)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next Sunday, August 7, at the Michigan International Speedway with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on the USA Network, the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1 – Race Winner

What a drive for Tyler Reddick today, the dominant driver here at Indy, his son Beau coming in for a hug, and the crew sprinting up pit road to get to Tyler to celebrate. Second win of the year for this race team and a win at Indianapolis. I've got to know your thoughts when you saw the 1; he went through the access road. Were you as shocked as everyone else to see him all of a sudden passing you for the lead?

“I was like, uh-oh. But that was a scenario that had been talked about. If you get bottled up, what do you do? Take the access road.

I couldn't believe he got ahead of me. I was kind of waiting to see if he was going to have a penalty because I didn't want to move him out of the way and make his race worse than what it was. Yeah, I was really surprised by that; but hey, we made it work. Hats off to Ross (Chastain) for trying to do that, but really glad it didn't end up working out because I'd have been pretty pissed off.”

You made the announcement you're moving from RCR. How did this team rally to get back to this point where you could come together and win races again?

“Well, we just know what we're capable of, and we did that at Road America. Certainly it was a little bump in the road, but we went out and won a race fair and square a couple weeks ago. And if we change nothing, we keep working really, really hard, we find a way back to Victory Lane.

Just really glad to be able to do it here in Indianapolis. This is one really special place to race, and really excited to kiss the bricks here in a little bit and really excited we got 3CHI their win in their hometown.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 7th

When did you really start to feel the effects of that?

“It was hot from the start of the race until I figured out that I still had the cooling shirt (turned) on, which made it even hotter in the car. But yeah, I was doing okay but with 20 to go, I ran out of water and the helmet blow was starting to feel hot as well. So, just riding around under yellow just makes it worse. During green I was okay, but you get heat-soaked in the car under yellow and those last few laps were pretty brutal.”

How was it with the restarts and the heat for you?

“Once you get green, you suck it up and we had a shot to win the race - so that is all that mattered. The way turn one is here - when you are on the outside front row on one of those late race restarts, you are just going to get run into. We saw it with Chase (Elliott) on the restart before and we saw it with Chase Briscoe last year. You just get shoved off the racetrack so I figured I was going to get shoved off the racetrack into (turn) one. I tried to make the best of it and felt like we did. But at the end of the day, we gave ourselves a shot to win two in a row and that is pretty badass.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 15th

“We struggled today with our FOCUSfactor Chevy. Road courses have definitely been an area where we need to work and we thought we’d be a little better this weekend. Just didn’t qualify well, started at the back and fought the handling most of race. The guys stayed after it, we used the car up and salvaged a 15th-place finish. We’ll take it and move on to Michigan. I think we’ll have a good race next weekend and I’m looking forward to going home and racing in front of family and friends.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 19th

“Not the best day for us at Indy. We had some damage after an incident in turn one and ultimately couldn’t get the speed back in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy. Just too much damage to be able to compete for anything other than where we finished. We will move on to Michigan.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 27th

You were looking for a spot there at the end. What were you thinking, taking the access road and getting off course there?

“Just trying not to be in the corners there in Turn 1. I thought we were four wide, and couldn't go any farther right, and decided to take the NASCAR access lane out there.”

Was that something you and the team had talked about earlier, like that's a great option and it may not cost us anything?

“No, no, just pure reaction there for our Worldwide Express Chevy. I took it in practice on exit, overshooting Turn 1. You know where they're at and in 12 you have to go around the loop there, and there is around the pole. Just wanted to not get hit and merged back on where I merged.”

TY DILLON, NO. 42 FERRIS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 34th

You got majorly surprised it looked like. What did you feel?

“All I saw was a blue flash and that’s about the hardest I’ve been hit by anything. First, I’m just grateful to God that I’m OK and these cars are safe enough to take a shot like that.

We were having a good run with our No. 42 Ferris Camaro ZL1 and I was just blindsided, really. I’m all good. It’s been a tough year, but I’m never going to quit. We’re going to keep getting better. We’ve been running good, just things are happening. You’ll have days like that, you’ll have times like that. You just never give up and go onto the next one.”

TEAM CHEVY RACE QUICK NOTES

Stage One:

· Tyler Reddick – the series’ most recent road course winner - captured his second career NASCAR Cup Series pole win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

· Reddick led the first 12 laps of the 15-lap Stage One, with Crew Chief Randall Burnett bringing the No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 down pit road for their first scheduled stop with three laps to go in the stage.

· William Byron led Chevrolet to the end of Stage One in the third position. Team Chevy Stage One Top-10 Results:

3rd William Byron, No. 24 Acronis Camaro ZL1

5th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

7th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

Stage Two:

· The 20-lap Stage Two saw three different lead changes, with pole sitter Tyler Reddick leading the second most laps (12) to that point of the race.

· Chase Elliott recorded his second top-five stage finish of the day in Stage Two, driving his No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 to a fourth-place finish.

· Team Chevy Stage Two: Top-10 Results

4th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

5th Ty Dillon, No. 42 Ferris Camaro ZL1

9th Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1

Post-Race Notes:

Tyler Reddick goes back-to-back in NASCAR Cup Series road course wins, capturing his second NCS win of 2022 in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The win is Reddick’s second career victory in 96 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

Reddick is now the sixth repeat winner of 2022.

Reddick’s victory marks Chevrolet’s 10th-consecutive NASCAR Cup Series road course win since the manufacturer’s milestone 800th NCS win at Circuit of The Americas in May 2021.

With 22 NASCAR Cup Series races complete, the Camaro ZL1 now sits at a manufacturer-leading 13 wins this season.

The winningest brand in NASCAR, Chevrolet now has 827 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories.

