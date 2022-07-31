Transcript: Austin Cindric Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. He started on the front row, finished second, but that doesn't really explain the whole story, Austin. Take me through this day.

AUSTIN CINDRIC: It's easy on paper, right? Oh, my gosh, I feel like we probably deserved 10th at best today. There was a few things I was good at but I needed the whole track to do it and I kind of struggled a bit, probably a little lower than my expectations were today, but those restarts, survival, holy crap. All I can say is "wow." There's no other sport, no other form of racing other than NASCAR that you're going to get that.

Q. Take me through those. Where did you want to be going down there into Turn 1? Do you want to be on the inside, the middle, the outside? Where do you want to be?

AUSTIN CINDRIC: Black. If it was black, it was safe. The lower you are, the inertia carries you to NASCAR 4, Speedway 4. Pretty much everybody else ended up in the grass that was in front of me, and I got shoved -- pretty much from the moment I touched the brake, I was shoved all the way through the brake zone. The car was quiet. I had the rear axle locked, the front axle locked. I couldn't stop because I had four guys behind me pushing. It was pretty crazy. Definitely something you can't do as the steer front goes in the car, so not surprised but a bit taken aback for sure.

NASCAR PR