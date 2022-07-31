Transcript: Harrison Burton Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. How did you get the third place today, your best career finish?

HARRISON BURTON: Yeah, we'll take it. Wouldn't have picked this weekend to get my best career finish so far. Just a lot of aggression on the last restarts and putting myself in good positions. At the end of the day, it was -- honestly we weren't doing our job at the start of the race. We kind of didn't execute well. I made a mistake, spun out, got into Custer there. Was kind of pretty upset midway through the race, and then just got our heads down, came in, got tires and started picking guys off and restarted in a good spot to kind of go get some more. It's just exciting.

Proud of our team to keep persevering through those hard moments, and cool to get Dex Imaging a podium here in the Wood Brothers 21. It's really neat to drive this car and just proud to carry those colors every time we go out on the racetrack.

Q. Brian Wilson reminded me you're a rookie and that it's a process, step by step. What do you think today showed?

HARRISON BURTON: It's just a step, right? We're not going to go blast off a podium every weekend. That doesn't mean we're not going to try to. We have to step and get top 10s more often and top 5s and build. In the beginning of the year that was our plan from the start. It was we're nobodies right now in the Cup Series. Everyone in this series has won Xfinity Series races, Truck Series races. They're all really great. You haven't done anything special and you've got to come prove it when you get here. Just building to get up and race at this level with a new team is really fun.

NASCAR PR