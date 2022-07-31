Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. You were looking for a spot there at the end. What were you thinking, taking the access road and getting off course there?

ROSS CHASTAIN: Just trying not to be in the corners there in Turn 1. I thought we were four wide, and couldn't go any farther right, and decided to take the NASCAR access lane out there.

Q. Was that something you and the team had talked about earlier, like that's a great option and it may not cost us anything?

ROSS CHASTAIN: No, no, just pure reaction there, for our Worldwide Express Chevy. I took it in practice on exit, overshooting Turn 1, and you know where they're at, and in 12 you have to go around the loop there, and there is around the pole. Yeah, just wanted to not get hit, and merged back on where I merged.

