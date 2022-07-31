Transcript: Race Winner Tyler Reddick Start/Finish Line Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. What a drive for Tyler Reddick today, the dominant driver here at Indy, his son Beau coming in for a hug, and the crew sprinting up pit road to get to Tyler to celebrate. Second win of the year for this race team and a win at Indianapolis. I've got to know your thoughts when you saw the 1; he went through the access road; were you as shocked as everyone else to see him all of a sudden passing you for the lead?

TYLER REDDICK: I was like, uh-oh. But that was a scenario that had been talked about. If you get bottled up, what do you do? Take the access road.

I couldn't believe he got ahead of me. I was kind of waiting to see if he was going to have a penalty because I didn't want to move him out of the way and make his race worse than what it was. Yeah, I was really surprised by that, but hey, we made it work. Hats off to Ross for trying to do that, but really glad it didn't end up working out because I'd have been pretty pissed off.

Q. You made the announcement you're moving from RCR. How did this team rally to get back to this point where you could come together and win races again?

TYLER REDDICK: Well, we just know what we're capable of, and we did that at Road America. Certainly it was a little bump in the road, but we went out and won a race fair and square a couple weeks ago and if we change nothing, we keep working really, really hard, we find a way back to Victory Lane.

Just really glad to be able to do it here in Indianapolis. This is one really special place to race, and really excited to kiss the bricks here in a little bit and really excited we got 3CHI their win in their hometown.

NASCAR PR