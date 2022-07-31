Monday, Aug 01

Ford Performance NASCAR: Aric Almirola Indy Care Center Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Jul 31 29
Ford Performance NASCAR: Aric Almirola Indy Care Center Quotes

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Mobil 1/GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang – “We broke the left-front suspension  I got into turn one and locked up the rear tires and it just kind of took off on me and I got into the 5.  I hate it for those guys.  I hate it for our guys.  Man, this was just a frustrating weekend.  I felt like the guys did a great job of bringing me a car that was pretty good and thought we were gonna have a good day.  Just not the day we were hoping for.  I made a mistake or I’m not sure what happened, but I locked up the tires getting into one and killed our day and tore up the 5 car at the same time.”

Ford Performance PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Burton Qualifies 13th at Indianapolis Transcript: Race Winner Tyler Reddick Start/Finish Line Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.