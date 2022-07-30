NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE: Pole Winner Quick Quote

· Tyler Reddick clocked-in a lap of 88.354 seconds, at 99.378 mph, to capture the pole position for tomorrow’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

· This marks Reddick’s second career NASCAR Cup Series pole, both of which have been captured on a road course.

· Reddick’s pole gives Chevrolet its fifth NASCAR Cup Series pole win of 2022; and 728th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series history.

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1, Pole Winner Quick Quote:

TYLER REDDICK GETS HIS SECOND CAREER POLE WITH A MONSTER LAP THERE.. ALMOST THREE TENTHS FASTER THAN SECOND PLACE. DID IT FEEL THAT GOOD? WHERE DID THAT COME FROM?

“It actually didn’t. It’s what really prompted me to want to re-run there, but it ended up being a good enough lap. I could have done a better job, but it was really nice to know that we really did such a good job; everyone at RCR and the ECR power under this hood. Just this whole group on the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team did a really good job of preparing the last couple of weeks for this race. It looks like we’re picking right back up where we left off at Road America.”

