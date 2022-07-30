Petty GMS Event Preview: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

- Dillon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: With the NASCAR Cup Series making its inaugural visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course last season while not competing full time in the series, Ty Dillon will embark on his first start at the 2.436-mile, 14-turn course.

Despite not competing at the track one year ago, Dillon has participated in four Cup Series races on the prestigious oval track, earning four top-21 finishes. The North Carolina native has also raced in six NASCAR Xfinity Series events, posting one win (2014), two top-five, and four top-10 results.

- Mow Tyme: Ferris will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ferris, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, is a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider. The red and black colors will adorn the No. 42 for the second time during the 2022 season, previously partnering with Dillon for the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway in May.

As an industry leader, Ferris has built a reputation for accomplishing more work with ease, through innovation, uncompromising performance, and quality features. Ferris makes extremely durable equipment with patented full suspension systems and ergonomic controls and backs them up through world-class dealers.

- Double Duty: In order to gain additional reps on a new circuit, Dillon will pull double duty with participating in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The 30-year-old will pilot the No. 6 Black Hole Ammo Camaro for JD Motorsports, marking his second start with the South Carolina-based team.

- About Briggs & Stratton: Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www. briggsandstratton.com.

- From the Drivers Seat: You haven't competed at the Indianapolis Road Course yet. What are your expectations heading into the weekend?

"Yeah, I wasn't able to race at Indianapolis last season, so I have no real experience on the road course yet. I've put in a lot of hours on the simulator this week to try and prep as much as possible. I also hope racing in the Xfinity Series race will help our effort on Sunday. I really enjoy road course racing, so hopefully it's a solid weekend for our No. 42 team. Ferris is back on board with our group and it's always an honor to represent their brand."