NASCAR-Indycar Crossover Weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Presented Saturday and Sunday Across NBC, Peacock & USA Network

NBC Sports presents a NASCAR and NTT INDYCAR SERIES crossover weekend, featuring a tripleheader at historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) this Saturday and Sunday on NBC and Peacock. This marks the third consecutive year that IMS has hosted NASCAR and INDYCAR races on the same weekend.

As part of the crossover weekend, NBC Sports’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as an analyst for the INDYCAR race and NBC Sports’ INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe will join the commentary booth during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES VERIZON 200 AT THE BRICKYARD & XFINITY SERIES PENNZOIL 150 AT THE BRICKYARD

The NASCAR Cup Series will race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the second time ever on Sunday with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Countdown to Green begins pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET on NBC with NASCAR America post-race immediately following the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Immediately following the INDYCAR Gallagher Grand Prix, Saturday’s doubleheader on the IMS road course features the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage getting underway at 3 p.m. ET.

Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions begin NASCAR coverage at the IMS road course Friday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, while Cup Series practice and qualifying coverage is presented Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race Sunday from IMS with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Allen, Burton, and Letarte will be joined by James Hinchcliffe in the commentary booth as an analyst during the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Marty Snider and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters during both races this weekend, and Parker Kligerman will report from pit road on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett and Earnhardt Jr. will anchor studio coverage with Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Hinchcliffe will join Burton as both “Mayors” preview the race on Sunday’s Countdown to Green pre-race coverage.

Jarrett is a two-time winner at IMS earning victories in 1996 and 1999.

NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood will serve as a “CityView” reporter and share stories from around the expansive Indianapolis Motor Speedway track and from the town of Speedway, Ind., throughout the weekend tripleheader.

Earnhardt Jr. and Hinchcliffe will drive the INDYCAR Chevrolet corvette pace car on the IMS road course to give viewers a unique sense of the Brickyard road circuit throughout coverage during the weekend.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane airs each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Sunday), Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton , James Hinchcliffe (Saturday)

(Sunday), , (Saturday) Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider , Dave Burns , Parker Kligerman (Sunday)

, , (Sunday) “CityView” Reporter: Rutledge Wood

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 3 p.m. Sat., July 30 NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying USA Network 9:30 a.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., July 31 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NBC 2:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.

INDYCAR: GALLAGHER GRAND PRIX

A Saturday doubleheader on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course gets underway with race coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Gallagher Grand Prix at noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the IMS road course on Friday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about INDYCAR on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race with Earnhardt Jr. joining as an analyst. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road. Wood will serve as “CityView” reporter.

Colton Herta took the checkered flag at the GMR Grand Prix held at the IMS road course earlier this year in May. Josef Newgarden (Race 1) and Pato O’Ward (Race 2) won last weekend at the Iowa Speedway doubleheader. Only 36 points separate O’Ward (367 pts), currently fifth in the standings, from standings leader and 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (403 pts).

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, INDYCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each race throughout the season with a $25,000 jackpot. INDYCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Marcus Ericsson 403 Will Power 395 Josef Newgarden 369 Scott Dixon 369 Pato O’Ward 367

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe , Dale Earnhardt Jr.

, , Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee , Dillon Welch

, “CityView” Reporter: Rutledge Wood

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 29 Gallagher Grand Prix – Practice Peacock 9:30 a.m. Gallagher Grand Prix – Qualifying Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., July 30 Gallagher Grand Prix – Warmup Peacock 8:15 a.m. Gallagher Grand Prix NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon

NITRO RALLYCROSS

The 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season continues this weekend in Sweden live Saturday at 9 a.m. ET and Sunday at 8 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. CNBC will present an encore Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The series features inaugural season reigning champion and action sports icon Travis Pastrana as well as motorsports stars Ken Block, Tanner Foust and Jenson Button.

MONSTER JAM

NBC Sports continues its presentation of the 2022 Monster Jam season this Saturday from Indianapolis, Ind., at noon ET on CNBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

WORLD SUPERBIKE

The 2022 World Superbike season continues at Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic this Sunday at noon ET on CNBC.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

FOX Sports NASCAR commentator Mike Joy joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

