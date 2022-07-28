RFK Weekly Advance | Indy RC

Buescher, the Road Course Ringer?

Prior to 2020, Chris Buescher had never finished top-10 on a road course in his Cup Series career. Now, he suddenly has four top-10s including three finishes inside the top-5. In road course action this year, Buescher finished runner-up in Sonoma after leading four laps, then went on to finish sixth at Road America.

Dating back to 2021, Buescher finished third on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and in 2020 he finished fifth on the road course at Daytona.

Chasing History

Indianapolis is one of just the few NCS tracks that RFK has not visited Victory Lane at. Despite not earning a victory, RFK has finished in the second position on four separate occasions (1998, 2003, 2006 and 2008) with drivers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards.

Ragan’s Row

Former RFK driver David Ragan earned the organization’s first pole position at the famed 2.5-mile speedway in the 2011 running of this event. Overall, RFK has had one of its Fords on the front row at the hallowed speedway four times.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has made 99 starts in the NCS on the 2.5-mile track at Indianapolis dating back to 1994. In that span, RFK has 16 top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 18.6. Jack Roush’s Fords have completed 14842 of the 15903 (93.3 percent) of the laps at the famed 2.5-mile track.

Xfinity Wins in Indiana

RFK has earned victories in the Xfinity Series in the state of Indiana before, recording two victories at the then named Indianapolis Raceway Park with Greg Biffle in 2002 and Edwards in 2009. Biffle’s victory was his fourth and final win of the 2002 NASCAR Xfinity Series season that helped propel the RFK driver to the Xfinity Series championship.

