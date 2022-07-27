Christopher Bell - No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Racing for a Miracle Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Racing for a Miracle Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:
- INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE: The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will make their second start on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. In 202,1 Bell qualified 17th and was running 11th in the final stage when he was collected in a multi-car accident.
- CRAFTSMAN RACING FOR A MIRACLE: The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will carry a special scheme this weekend honoring the 16th year of Stanley Black & Decker supporting the Racing for a Miracle program alongside the Ace Hardware Foundation. The program has donated more than $1.6M over the years to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals around the country.
- JUNIOR CREW MEMBERS: The No. 20 will have four children from Riley Children’s Health in downtown Indianapolis featured on the car. The special “8-Bit Pixel Art Gaming” theme will show Donovan (age 10), Callista (age 14), Jha’Vion (age 15) and Pablo (age 15) pixelized on the car reflecting different pit crew positions. The kids will join Bell at track for a VIP raceday experience.
- POCONO RECAP: Bell qualified 11th and led laps in stage two at Pocono. In stage three Bell brushed the wall avoiding an accident, but the car was ok to continue on. Bell continued to be a factor throughout the final stage and earned a top-five finish at Pocono.
- JGR AT INDY: Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were collected in accidents in last season’s debut race on the Indianapolis road course. Martin Truex Jr. led the team with a 15th-place finish, followed by Kyle Busch in 20th and Denny Hamlin in 23rd, Bell was scored 36th following the accident. Before moving to the road course, JGR had earned five victories on the traditional 2.5-mile oval layout.
- RACE INFO: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.
From the Cockpit:
Christopher Bell: “Last year we had a really strong run going and were poised to finish inside the top 10 before the fiasco happened at the end of the race, so that was disappointing. This year in general road course racing has not been strong for the Toyota group, we took a step forward from Sonoma to Road America, hopefully we can take another step forward for Indianapolis. It’s going to be completely different going back with this car, the shift pattern is going to be really interesting to see where we are at gear-wise, it’s going to be different than last year so hopefully that’s a benefit to us.”
Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course:
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17.0
|
36.0
Bell’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
21
|
1
|
6
|
12
|
3
|
214
|
9.7
|
14.0
Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
93
|
2
|
15
|
35
|
3
|
332
|
15.9
|
17.1
JGR PR