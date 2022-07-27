Wednesday, Jul 27

NASCAR Cup Series News
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Indianapolis Race Advance

There's probably no organization in the NASCAR Cup Series that looks forward to road course racing in 2022 more than Trackhouse Racing.

Trackhouse drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain have combined to capture victories in two of the three road course races this season and earned top 10s in all but one of the races.

Both are expected to be favorites Sunday on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Suárez will seek his second career victory and second of the season Sunday on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indy road course that uses portions of the famous oval.

He arrives in Indianapolis on a roll posting top-nine finishes in four consecutive races. Suárez finished third Sunday at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. In the last six races he has scored the third most points of all drivers.

With just five races remaining before the NASCAR playoffs begin on Sept. 4, the Trackhouse Racing team is looking to climb even higher in the standings.

NBC will televise Sunday's race in Indy at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

 

Points Earned in Last Six Races
 

Two of Monterrey, Mexico's Favorite Sons Race at Indy This Weekend

Daniel Suárez doesn't get to watch many races in person with his busy NASCAR Cup Series schedule, but don't be surprised to find him in the pits or starting grid on Saturday supporting fellow Monterrey, Mexico native Pato O'Ward compete in the Indycar race on the Indianapolis road course.

Last year Suárez watched the race from O'Ward's pit box after qualifying his Cup car.

Click below to watch how the two longtime friends greeted each other before last year's race at Indianapolis.

video
 

Playoff Standings (Points, Victories)
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet

What do you think of your team's recent success?

"I am proud of my team and everyone at Trackhouse Racing. We have been running very well of late. But we can be better. I thought we had a winning car at the start of Sunday's race, but we were just a little bit off. Third place is a good finish, but we aren't going to be happy until we are in first place."

Are you confident on the road courses?

"Yes, we are very confident. We know we have a good road course package. We have been in contention for the win at every road course this season."

Would you rather race the oval or the road course at Indianapolis?

"I think Indianapolis is a big enough deal for everyone in racing that maybe we should race there twice. (smiling) Once on the oval and once on the road course!"

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

