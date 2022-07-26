Acronis and Hendrick Motorsports extend relationship through 2025

Acronis, a global leader in cyber backup protection and the Official Cyber Protection Partner of Hendrick Motorsports, has extended its marketing and technology relationship with the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions through 2025.



With the renewal, Acronis will join title contender William Byron as a primary sponsor in two races this season and continue as a major associate partner of Hendrick Motorsports with branding across the organization’s entire four-car stable throughout the duration of the agreement.



The No. 24 Acronis Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will appear in Sunday’s road-course event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Sept. 17 playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The car’s hood will showcase Acronis partner and cloud distributor Climb Channel Solutions.



“Recommitting to this partnership is a no-brainer for everyone involved, and we are proud that it will help underscore our important work with Climb,” said Pat Hurley, Acronis’ vice president and general manager, Americas. “Hendrick Motorsports understands the risks associated with managing large amounts of data, and with our arsenal of #CyberFit-ready services, Acronis is proud to give them that peace of mind, keeping them secure and protected so the team can keep its focus on the track – where it belongs.”



With its unique combination of automation and integration, Acronis offers complete cyber protection. Its solutions safeguard data, applications, systems and productivity against loss, theft and downtime – from cyberattacks and hardware failures to natural disasters and human error. Hendrick Motorsports protects its data, applications, systems and overall racing operations by utilizing Acronis for cyber protection, security, backup, anti-ransomware and disaster recovery.



“Because we must be on the cutting edge at all times, auto racing requires a significant investment in technology,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Our partnership with Acronis gives us confidence that our resources are always protected, which allows us to focus on competing at a championship level each week. We’re pleased to continue working together to help promote the products and services that our team trusts.”



Byron, 24, is a rising star in NASCAR. Through 21 races this season, he is projected as the fourth seed in the Cup playoffs and ranks second in the series in laps led. With two victories in 2022, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has clinched his fourth consecutive playoff berth.



“It means a lot that Acronis sees so much value in our program,” Byron said. “I’m excited about getting on the racetrack with their paint scheme this weekend at Indy and in the playoffs at Bristol. Our No. 24 team is working hard to carry momentum into the fall and contend for a championship. We’re proud to have Acronis on board as we keep pushing toward that goal.”



Climb Channel Solutions is a specialty IT distributor and key Acronis partner. The company connects partners, resellers and end-users with emerging technology, a global distribution network, and the sales and marketing support they need to accelerate and scale business in the channel. Acronis’ sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports will highlight Climb’s commitment to delivering its partners access to the best and fastest-evolving technologies and services available.



Acronis’ marketing and technology relationship with Hendrick Motorsports began in August 2020 with an agreement that ran through June 2023. It has a worldwide presence in professional sports that includes team partnerships in the NBA, NFL, English Premier League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and across a variety of auto racing series.

Hendrick Motorsports PR