Chris Buescher | Indy RC Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday morning, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Buescher at Indianapolis

Buescher finished 12 th in the debut of the Indy road course a season ago after starting 19 th .

in the debut of the Indy road course a season ago after starting 19 . Overall in 23 starts on road courses in his Cup career, Buescher has four top-10s, all of which have come in the last three seasons. He finished runner-up at Sonoma last month, and followed that with a P6 finish at Road America.

He finished third on the ROVAL in 2021, and the year prior ran fifth on the Daytona road course.

Buescher made six starts on road courses in the Xfinity Series with one win (2014 Mid-Ohio) and four top-10s.

Travis Peterson at Indianapolis

Peterson will be atop the box as crew chief for his fourth race with Buescher as Scott Graves serves his final race under suspension.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Indy:

“We’ve had this weekend circled on our calendars for a while now. It’s no secret our road course program has really seen a huge improvement, and we’ve shown that in the last couple outings. We know we’re more than capable, it just takes a complete weekend to get the job done, and that is our focus heading into Indy to get a W in the Violet Defense machine.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 29th Sunday at Pocono after going for a spin on the front stretch, ultimately losing laps to the leaders which he was unable to recover from.

On the Car

Violet Defense makes its second appearance with the No. 17 team this season.

RFK PR