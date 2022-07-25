Stewart-Haas Racing: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 from Pocono

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Aric Almirola (Started 12th, Finished 13th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 13th, Finished 15th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 32nd, Finished 17th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 24th, Finished 27th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (10th with 571 points, 216 out of first)

● Aric Almirola (13th with 514 points, 273 out of first)

● Chase Briscoe (16th with 487 points, 300 out of first)

● Cole Custer (26th with 353 points, 434 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Almirola earned his 11th top-15 of the season and his sixth top-15 in 20 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono.

● This was Almirola’s seventh straight finish of 16th or better at Pocono.

● Briscoe earned his 11th top-15 of the season and his first top-15 in three career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono.

● This was Briscoe’s fourth straight result of 16th or better. He finished 14th July 3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, 16th July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and 15th last Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

● Custer earned his eighth top-20 of the season and his third top-20 in six career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono.

● The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 marked Harvick’s milestone 775th career NASCAR Cup Series start.

● Harvick finished eighth in Stage 1 to earn three bonus points and fourth in Stage 2 to earn seven more bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 to score his 17th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading fourth of the season and his first at Pocono. Elliott was named the winner after the first and second-place finishers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, were disqualified for a rules infraction.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 37 laps.

● Twenty-nine of the 36 drivers in the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 finished on the lead lap.

● Elliott remains the championship leader after Pocono with a 105-point advantage over second-place Ross Chastain.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, July 31 on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR