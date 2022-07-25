Monday, Jul 25

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Pocono

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Jul 24 12
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Pocono NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Earn Strong Top-10 Finish at Pocono Raceway
 

10th

15th

19th

“We had a fast BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 today at Pocono Raceway, and it was good to run some laps in the top five. Track position was just so important today, and we chose the wrong line a few times and it sort of stalled us. Justin Alexander and the guys did a good job with strategy all day. We were just too tight to do anything at the end. The harder I drove, the tighter our Chevy got. This team doesn’t give up and we have a few races left to try and get a win before the NASCAR Playoffs begin.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Sheetz Chevrolet Team Maximize The Day at Pocono Raceway With Top-Five Finish
 

2nd

16th

14th

“We definitely maximized the day in our Sheetz Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway. We only struggled a little bit at times during the race, and it was all track position-based. We did a good job of making our car a little bit better the further and further we went throughout the day. I think if the cautions would have played out differently, it would have ended up differently towards the end of the race. All-in-all we had to pass a lot of cars today, and we did that well both on the race track and on pit road. It was a great day for our team.”

 

-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Elliott wins Cup race at Pocono after Hamlin, Busch fail post-race inspection Stewart-Haas Racing: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 from Pocono »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.