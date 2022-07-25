RCR NCS Post Race Report: Pocono

“We definitely maximized the day in our Sheetz Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway. We only struggled a little bit at times during the race, and it was all track position-based. We did a good job of making our car a little bit better the further and further we went throughout the day. I think if the cautions would have played out differently, it would have ended up differently towards the end of the race. All-in-all we had to pass a lot of cars today, and we did that well both on the race track and on pit road. It was a great day for our team.” -Tyler Reddick