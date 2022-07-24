Transcript: Chase Elliott - Pit Lane Interview Pocono Raceway

Q. A little bit of a slow stop early, got mired back in traffic, slowly worked your way up. How much of a battle was that?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Definitely a bit of a battle for our NAPA team today. I'm pretty happy with third really after that. I didn't think we were all that good really through the mid portion of the race, and I was struggling in traffic some to get back up through there.

Yeah, had some restarts and stuff go our way there towards the end, and able to get some spots back, which is nice.

Yeah, nice to grab a top 5, but certainly could be a little better.

Q. You've said you want to focus on some of the tracks where you feel like you aren't your best. This is your best finish here at Pocono. What did you learn?

CHASE ELLIOTT: I don't know that I learned much of anything today. Just got fortunate there with the way the restarts and stuff went. Yeah, I think we have room for improvement, and we'll go on to next week and try to build a be a little better.

NASCAR PR