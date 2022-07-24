Transcript: Denny Hamlin - Frontstretch Interview Pocono Raceway

Q. How did you ever overcome everything to get back to Victory Lane for the seventh time in Pocono?

DENNY HAMLIN: It's the team. They just were able to come back with a great strategy there to get us back up front from the mistake I made.

Q. I think the boos might be from the contact with the 1. Was that straight payback?

DENNY HAMLIN: I mean, what did you want me to do? What did you expect me to do? We got position on him, and he just ran out of racetrack.

Q. Is it now over between you and Ross Chastain in your book?

DENNY HAMLIN: I mean, we're just going to keep racing hard until we get the respect back from these guys. It's not just that, we've been wrecked four times, twice while leading in the last 10 months. I'm at the end of it.

Q. This is win No. 49. It ties you with your former teammate Tony Stewart. You're also one behind Junior Johnson right now. Did you ever dream or ever believe you would be at this point?

DENNY HAMLIN: No, never. I just wanted to be a local short track racer in Virginia. That's all I really cared about.

I was able to get a great break from J.D. Gibbs and that's why I'm driving the No. 11 for Joe Gibbs Racing. Just got to say thank you so much to Toyota, FedEx, Shady Rays, the Jordan brand, Coca-Cola, everyone who makes this possible, SportClips. It feels good to win here at Pocono.

Q. What's your reaction when you hear those boos from the fans in the stands?

DENNY HAMLIN: I hear more cheers than boos.

NASCAR PR