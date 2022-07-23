Saturday, Jul 23

Burton Qualifies 28th At Pocono

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Jul 23 4
Burton Qualifies 28th At Pocono WBR Photo

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway from 28th place.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 166.061 miles per hour around the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.”

His lap represented an increase in speed from the practice session earlier Saturday, where he posted a best speed of 165.074 mph. That came on the fifth of the 11 laps he ran.

Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race is set to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with Stage breaks at Laps 30 and 95.
 
USA Network will carry the TV coverage.

WBR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Pocono Raceway Weekend Notebook
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.