Burton Qualifies 28th At Pocono

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway from 28th place.



Burton took that spot with a lap at 166.061 miles per hour around the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.”



His lap represented an increase in speed from the practice session earlier Saturday, where he posted a best speed of 165.074 mph. That came on the fifth of the 11 laps he ran.



Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race is set to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with Stage breaks at Laps 30 and 95.



USA Network will carry the TV coverage.

WBR PR