RCR Event Preview - Pocono

This Week’s Sheetz Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway … Tyler Reddick will be making his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway this weekend. Reddick has one top-10 finish in four previous races at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania speedway, a ninth-place effort in 2021. He scored two top-10 finishes in two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Pocono, highlighted by a second-place effort in 2019. Reddick has three Truck Series starts at Pocono, highlighted by a third-place finish in 2015. With his victory at Road America Reddick has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Why The Sheetz Not? ... Sheetz will be the primary sponsor of the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Reddick this weekend at Pocono. This is the first time the Altoona, Pennsylvania, based company has partnered with a NASCAR team. About Sheetz, Inc. ... Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 23,500 employees. The company operates over 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz). TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: What are your expectations for how the Next Gen car will perform at Pocono? “Man, there are a lot of unknowns. I’ve talked with a lot of drivers about how the testing went. The Tunnel Turn is probably faster than it’s ever been, driving even faster than you ever have into Turn 1, there’s a lot of things that have just upped the stakes at the Tricky Triangle. It’s going to be an eye-opening weekend. We’re going to have to learn really fast. It’s another one of those tracks where we’re only going to get so much practice and very similar to how road courses have been with the length of the lap that we run at Pocono we’re only going to get a few number of laps to get familiar with the car that you have and then try to make some good adjustments on our Sheetz Chevrolet going into qualifying. It’s going to happen quick for us on qualifying and practice day.” What has been the biggest challenge for you at Pocono? “More than anything is kind of what has been haunting us most of this season which is trying to close out the entire race. With this Next Gen car all the little details matter more and more, whether it’s pit road or restarts, it’s all very critical. This Next Gen car has brought the entire garage closer together. The competition is closer than it’s ever been. You just have to go out there and manage your race. You’ve got to give it 100 percent but you can’t cross that line and so for me it’s something that we’ve been fighting and trying to get better all year long. It’s great to go to Road America and win like we did because we know we can have a perfect day. That’s what it will take to win Pocono and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”