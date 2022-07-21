Kyle Larson wins Best Driver ESPY Award

Defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson took home some more hardware Wednesday night, winning the 2022 ESPY Award for Best Driver. Larson topped Formula 1’s Max Verstappen, IndyCar’s Alex Palou and NHRA’s Steve Torrence for the honor.

The 2022 ESPYS aired live Wednesday on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Los Angles and was hosted by NBA Champion and Finals MVP Stephen Curry. It marked the 29th edition of the awards show celebrating the best moments and figures in sports.

Larson finished the 2021 season with 10 wins (not including his triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race), 20 top-five finishes and 26 top-10 showings, all the most among NASCAR Cup Series drivers. He is one of only 11 drivers to notch 10 or more victories in a season. He showed tremendous versatility, winning at road courses, intermediate ovals, and short tracks, highlighted by the Bristol Night Race, Coca-Cola 600 and NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix.

Known for racing anytime and anywhere, Larson also won 22 dirt races in Late Models, Sprint Cars and Midgets. Most notably, he won the Chili Bowl, Knoxville Nationals, Kings Royal and the Prairie Dirt Classic.

In typical Larson fashion, he celebrated his ESPY by winning the World of Outlaws Sprint Car race at Port Royal Speedway (Pa.) Wednesday night.

NASCAR drivers who have earned the Best Driver ESPY in the past include Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

Larson takes the seat of his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet next in Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

NASCAR PR