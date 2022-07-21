Thursday, Jul 21

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Pocono Advance

Entering the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, consistency topped the list of goals for the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team and its driver Ross Chastain.

It's been mission accomplished so far for the Trackhouse Racing organization.

After 20 races, in just his second full season of racing in the Cup Series, the 29 year-old Alva, Florida native owns 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

Finishing in the top-five in half the races probably surpassed even the most optimistic of expectations. But, it's not a matter of luck either. Chastain is ranked third in average running position through 20 events.

He aims to repeat those results Sunday when the Cup Series visits Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, one of the more challenging tracks on the circuit.

Chastain arrives at Pocono after an eighth-place finish Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - just ahead of Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez. The two Trackhouse drivers have finished in the top-nine in each of the last three races.

The Cup Series saw its 14th different winner last weekend, but with Chastain's two wins so far this season - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, he's solidly locked into the Playoffs with just six races remaining in the regular season.

Sunday's race will air on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET.
 
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet

What will shifting look like this weekend at Pocono?

"In the past we've only shifted in Turn 1 and maybe some guys were shifting in Turn 3, and now we will shift in all three corners. We're shifting a lot of the weeks this year, so even more shifting at Pocono."

What is the biggest difference between racing the car versus the truck?

"The distance is one of the biggest things. A truck race is about half of the distance.

"They used to be pretty similar to drive, but now with the current car they're completely different. In the car we have a five speed sequential shifter, and in the trucks and the previous versions of the car, we had an H pattern. I really enjoy driving the cars now because they're so challenging. In the moment when I'm in the car, I don't think that, but when I get out I think about how cool it was to drive."

If you could pick a driver, past or present, who would you like to race against and why? 

 

"I would probably pick Mario Andretti because he traversed all walks of racing. I would like to know more about that. I would ask him who helped him – a team of people, or did you just plug yourself in whichever series it was. He was naturally gifted, but he still had to work at it.”
 

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

