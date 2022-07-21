2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Pocono Advance

"They used to be pretty similar to drive, but now with the current car they're completely different. In the car we have a five speed sequential shifter, and in the trucks and the previous versions of the car, we had an H pattern. I really enjoy driving the cars now because they're so challenging. In the moment when I'm in the car, I don't think that, but when I get out I think about how cool it was to drive."
If you could pick a driver, past or present, who would you like to race against and why?
"I would probably pick Mario Andretti because he traversed all walks of racing. I would like to know more about that. I would ask him who helped him – a team of people, or did you just plug yourself in whichever series it was. He was naturally gifted, but he still had to work at it.”