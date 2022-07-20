Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT POCONO : Christopher Bell heads to Pocono Raceway to make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the tricky triangle. Bell’s best finish of fourth came in his first start in 2020.

Christopher Bell heads to Pocono Raceway to make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the tricky triangle. Bell’s best finish of fourth came in his first start in 2020. NXS HISTORY AT POCONO : Bell has made two prior starts at Pocono in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). In 2019, Bell narrowly missed starting on the pole position and crossed the finish line fifth. In 2018, Bell qualified fifth and finished 36 th after contact late in the race sent his Toyota into the wall, ending his day. Prior to the contact Bell had worked his way up to second before a pit road speeding penalty set him back in the field.

Bell has made two prior starts at Pocono in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). In 2019, Bell narrowly missed starting on the pole position and crossed the finish line fifth. In 2018, Bell qualified fifth and finished 36 after contact late in the race sent his Toyota into the wall, ending his day. Prior to the contact Bell had worked his way up to second before a pit road speeding penalty set him back in the field. POCONO WINNER: In 2017 Bell took home the win in the NASCAR Truck Series at the 2.5-mile tricky triangle.

In 2017 Bell took home the win in the NASCAR Truck Series at the 2.5-mile tricky triangle. LOUDON RECAP: Bell took over the lead with 42 laps to go Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and never looked backed, claiming his first victory of 2022 and securing his spot in the NCS Playoff field. Bell qualified fifth and throughout the race the team made adjustments during pit stops to help with grip. Bell made his final pit stop under caution for four tires and fuel and restarted 11 th with 92 laps remaining in the race. From there he methodically worked his way through the field and took the lead with 42 laps remaining.

Bell took over the lead with 42 laps to go Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and never looked backed, claiming his first victory of 2022 and securing his spot in the NCS Playoff field. Bell qualified fifth and throughout the race the team made adjustments during pit stops to help with grip. Bell made his final pit stop under caution for four tires and fuel and restarted 11 with 92 laps remaining in the race. From there he methodically worked his way through the field and took the lead with 42 laps remaining. RHEEM GUESTS AT POCONO: Rheem will host over 55 guests at Pocono Raceway this weekend from the Water Heater Division’s Atlantic Region.

Rheem will host over 55 guests at Pocono Raceway this weekend from the Water Heater Division’s Atlantic Region. RHEEM’S 15 th ANNIVERSARY: The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 th anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory in 2021 on the Daytona Road Course and his most recent win last weekend at Loudon.

The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory in 2021 on the Daytona Road Course and his most recent win last weekend at Loudon. JOE GIBBS RACING AT POCONO: In 154 combined starts at Pocono, JGR has tallied 16 wins, 43 top-five finishes, 80 top-10s and 1,815 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won 11 pole awards with an average start of 11.7 an average finish of 14.6.

In 154 combined starts at Pocono, JGR has tallied 16 wins, 43 top-five finishes, 80 top-10s and 1,815 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won 11 pole awards with an average start of 11.7 an average finish of 14.6. RACE INFO: The M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “With our tire test at Pocono I expect the race to be a good one for us. Pocono has been a great track for me in the past and we are carrying some momentum coming off the win last weekend in Loudon.”

JGR PR