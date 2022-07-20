FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: POCONO ADVANCE

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will crown a regular season champion this weekend at Pocono Raceway while drivers in the NASCAR XFINITY and NASCAR Cup Series continue their march to the playoffs with races on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Here’s a look at where Ford stands in each series going into this weekend.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, July 23 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 12 Noon ET (FOX)

Saturday, July 23 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 5 ET (USA)

Sunday, July 24 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT POCONO

Ford has 24 all-time series wins at Pocono.

Chris Buescher (2016), Ryan Blaney (2017) and Kevin Harvick (2020) have Ford wins at Pocono.

Bill Elliott got Ford’s first series win at Pocono in 1985 (season sweep).

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT POCONO

Ford is the first manufacturer with multiple Pocono wins in the series.

Ford has 4 victories in 6 all-time series starts.

Brad Keselowski (2017), Cole Custer (2019), Chase Briscoe (2020) and Austin Cindric (2021) have track wins.

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT POCONO

Ford has one series win at Pocono (Ryan Blaney, 2013).

This will mark the 13 th series race at the track.

series race at the track. Zane Smith finished 8th in this event a year ago.

SMITH CLOSING IN ON NCWTS REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP

As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series prepares for its final race of the regular season this weekend at Pocono Raceway, Zane Smith is focused on adding those 15 bonus points that come with finishing first in the point standings. Smith goes into the event with a 58-point advantage and needs only two points to clinch the championship. He has been on a hot streak of late, which includes four straight finishes of third or better and 12 top-10 finishes in the last 13 races.

BLANEY GETS FIRST CUP VICTORY

Ryan Blaney earned his first NASCAR Cup Series four years ago at Pocono Raceway, giving the Wood Brothers their 99th all-time series win. Blaney held off Kevin Harvick over the final seven laps to win the Pocono 400 after overcoming a loose wheel only 19 laps into the event. He found himself in position to win after the caution came out with 19 laps to go. Kyle Busch opted to stay out while all of the other contenders behind him pitted, including Blaney who got four fresh tires and restarted fourth. A major battle between Busch and Blaney resulted, but the newer tires proved to be too much as Blaney eventually got by with nine laps to go. He couldn’t breathe easily, however, as Harvick started to reel him in, but could never pull alongside to challenge.

BUESCHER JOINS FIRST-TIME WINNERS CLUB AT POCONO

Chris Buescher is another Ford driver who posted his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Pocono when he won the rain-shortened Pennsylvania 400 in 2016. Buescher led the final 12 laps and qualified for the playoffs as the scheduled 160-lap race was called after 138 circuits. It represented the second series win and first playoff qualification for Front Row Motorsports, which Buescher drove for in 2016 after the organization entered into an alliance with Roush Fenway Racing.

ELLIOTT SWEEPS IN 1985

Ford reached victory lane at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time on June 9, 1985 when Bill Elliott beat Harry Gant to win the Van Scoy Diamond Mine 500. Elliott was able to pass Gant with 11 laps remaining, shortly after a restart, to claim Ford’s first win at the facility. Elliott, who also started on the pole, was helped by four cautions over the final 25 laps and won for the sixth time as he led 32 of the 200 circuits. It marked the front end of what would eventually be a season sweep for Elliott at Pocono as he won a few weeks later on July 21.

KULWICKI’S FINAL WIN

When Alan Kulwicki won the Champion Spark Plug 500 on June 14, 1992 it marked the final victory of his NASCAR Hall of Fame career. Kulwicki, who was voted into the Hall in 2019, passed Bill Elliott with 11 laps remaining to cap a day that saw 15 cars drop out before the checkered flag flew, including 11 engine failures. In a precursor to what happened a few months later at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kulwicki and Elliott battled down the stretch as they exchanged the lead multiple times over the final 25 laps. Kulwicki passed Elliott for the top spot on lap 181, but traffic slowed him down to the point that five laps later the two swapped positions. Mark Martin made it a three-way battle, but Kulwicki ultimately prevailed as he got by both drivers on lap 190 and never looked back. Kulwicki, who won five series races overall, went on to win the championship later that year over fellow Ford drivers Elliott and Davey Allison.

Ford Performance PR