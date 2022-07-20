Wednesday, Jul 20

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Pocono Race Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Jul 19 30
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Pocono Race Advance

As the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs draw closer, Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro team is showing the consistency and speed it needs to make a deep run.

The Trackhouse Racing team finished ninth on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon marking its third consecutive top-nine finish.

In the last five races, Suárez has scored the sixth most points of any driver.

With just six races remaining until the playoffs begin at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 4 the crew chief Travis Mack-led team eyes even greater consistency and gaining momentum in the coming weeks.

Two of the next six races are road courses which should favor Suárez whose first career victory came on June 12 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway - the Cup Series most recent road course race.

This Sunday the Cup Series travels to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway where the 2.5-mile, triangular-shaped track will pose a challenge for teams setting up their cars in three distinct corners.

The track hosted its first NASCAR Cup race in August 1974 and has long served northeastern NASCAR fans.

Each turn is modeled after turns at three different tracks. Turn one, with 14 degrees of banking, was modeled after the old Trenton (N.J.) Speedway. Turn two, also known as “The Tunnel Turn,” is like Indianapolis Motor Speedway with its nine degrees of banking. Turn three, with six degrees of banking, is similar to The Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile. At 2.5 miles in length, fuel mileage often plays a role in determining the race winner at Pocono. All of that is part of racetrack’s appeal.

The No. 99 will carry the livery of CommScope this weekend in Pennsylvania.

The USA Network will televise Sunday's race in Pocono at 3 p.m. EDT.

 
 

Playoff Standings
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro

What are your thoughts on Pocono?

“It was cool to get the pole there in 2018 and then we finished second in the race that weekend. At Pocono, it always helps to have a good starting spot. Pocono is a track where you can’t make mistakes on the track, and you can’t have mistakes on pit road. Everyone has to do their part to execute perfectly. "

What do you feel is most important to be successful at Pocono?

“Track position is extremely important every weekend, but it’s especially important at Pocono. If you make a mistake, it takes so much longer and is so much harder to recover from. It's a tough place for sure."

Are you more confident now after earning that first career victory?

"I don't think I am more confident, that's really never wavered. I am relieved we got that victory and how it put us in the playoffs. We just have to keep improving."
 

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR officially announces Chicago Street Course for 2023
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.